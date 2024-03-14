Director Katharine Weymouth has sold 556 shares of Graham Holdings Co (GHC, Financial) on March 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $712.99 each, affecting a market cap of $3.165 billion for the company. Graham Holdings Co (GHC) is a diversified education and media company. Its operations include educational services, television broadcasting, online and print news, and other media and manufacturing businesses. Over the past year, the insider has engaged in the sale of 556 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Graham Holdings Co shows a pattern of 3 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 16.33, which is below the industry median of 19.38 but above the historical median for the company. With the current share price of $712.99 and a GuruFocus Value of $834.32, Graham Holdings Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.