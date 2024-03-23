Gap Inc (GPS) Insider Sarah Gilligan Sells 29,425 Shares

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Chief Supply Chain and Transformation Officer Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of the company on March 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $22.58 per share, resulting in a total value of $664,246.50. Sarah Gilligan has a history of selling shares in the company; over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 49,878 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history at Gap Inc reveals a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 18 insider sells and no insider buys recorded. This could suggest that insiders have been consistently reducing their holdings in the company. On the valuation front, Gap Inc's shares were trading at $22.58 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.748 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 17.60, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 18.44 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GuruFocus Value indicator, with a share price of $22.58 and a GF Value of $12.81, Gap Inc is currently significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.76. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Gap Inc is a global apparel retail company that offers clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. The company operates in specialty and outlet stores, online, and through franchise agreements. With a diverse portfolio of brands, Gap Inc aims to appeal to a broad demographic of consumers.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.