Owens-Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the company on March 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Owens-Corning Inc is a global company that develops and produces insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. The company's products are used in a variety of markets and industries, including building materials, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer goods. Paula Russell’s transaction involved the sale of 3,765 shares at a price of $162 per share. This transaction decreased the insider's holdings in Owens-Corning Inc, reflecting a notable change in the insider's position. Over the past year, Paula Russell has sold a total of 8,765 shares of Owens-Corning Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 16 insider sells for the company. The market capitalization of Owens-Corning Inc stands at $13.90 billion, with the stock trading at $162 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 12.18, which is lower than the industry median of 15.34 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, Owens-Corning Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.31, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued in comparison to its intrinsic value estimate of $123.64. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sale may provide investors with insight into how the insider views the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, investors should consider a wide range of factors, including broader market conditions and the company's overall financial health, when making investment decisions.

