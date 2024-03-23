Peter Vaughn, director of Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN), has sold 1,000 shares of the company on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $222.77 per share, resulting in a total value of $222,770.

Vail Resorts Inc is a leading global mountain resort operator with numerous resorts across North America and Australia. The company is known for its luxury accommodations, diverse terrain, and commitment to providing an exceptional experience for visitors year-round. In addition to winter sports activities, Vail Resorts Inc offers summer activities, dining, and retail services, making it a comprehensive destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

Over the past year, the insider's trades have been exclusively sales, with a total of 1,000 shares sold and no shares purchased. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been 2 insider sells and 0 insider buys.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Vail Resorts Inc were trading at $222.77, giving the company a market cap of $8.305 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 35.28, which is above the industry median of 21.1 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's valuation, according to the GuruFocus Value at $290.15, suggests that Vail Resorts Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, factoring in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity for Vail Resorts Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.