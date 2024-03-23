David Marra, EVP, Chief Underwriting Officer of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR), has sold 750 shares of the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $239 per share, resulting in a total value of $179,250.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance to cover the risk of natural and man-made catastrophes. It is a leader in matching well-structured risk with efficient capital and is known for its rigorous approach to underwriting and risk management.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,500 shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last year.

The insider transaction history for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd shows a pattern of insider selling, with 7 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd were trading at $239, giving the company a market capitalization of $12.51 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 4.63, which is below both the industry median of 12.29 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Based on a current price of $239 and a GuruFocus Value of $277.39, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

