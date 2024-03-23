David Weinberg, Chief Operating Officer of Skechers USA Inc (SKX, Financial), has sold 20,226 shares of the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $61.11 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,235,609.86.

Skechers USA Inc is a global leader in the footwear industry that designs, develops, and markets a diverse range of casual and athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. The company offers its products under various collections which include Memory Foam, the charity line BOBS, and Relaxed Fit comfort shoes. Skechers' success is built on its high-quality, varied product offering, diversified domestic and international distribution channels, and targeted multi-channel marketing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 87,616 shares of Skechers USA Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been 15 insider sells and only 1 insider buy.

On the valuation front, Skechers USA Inc's shares were trading at $61.11 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $9.336 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 17.45, which is below the industry median of 19.7 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.1, indicating that Skechers USA Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $55.68. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. While a single insider selling transaction may not be indicative of the company's future performance, a trend of insider sales could signal that insiders believe the stock may be fully valued or that they are taking profits after a period of stock price appreciation.

It is important to note that insider transactions are just one piece of the puzzle when evaluating a company's financial health and investment potential. Investors should also consider other factors such as the company's overall financial performance, market conditions, and industry trends before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.