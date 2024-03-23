Executive Vice President Mark Nason has sold 6,067 shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.

Skechers USA Inc is a global leader in the footwear industry that designs, develops, and markets a diverse range of casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children. The company offers its products under several collections which include Memory Foam, the charity line BOBS, and Relaxed Fit comfort shoes. Skechers' success is built on its high-quality, varied product offering, diversified domestic and international distribution channels, and targeted multi-channel marketing.

The insider's transaction history indicates that over the past year, Mark Nason has sold a total of 12,499 shares of the company and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The overall insider transaction history for Skechers USA Inc shows a pattern of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 15 insider sells during this period.

On the valuation front, Skechers USA Inc's shares were trading at $61.11 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.336 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 17.45, which is lower than the industry median of 19.7 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.1, with a GF Value of $55.68, indicating that Skechers USA Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

