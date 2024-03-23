Michael Greenberg, President of Skechers USA Inc (SKX, Financial), sold 25,282 shares of the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $61.11 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,544,533.02.

Skechers USA Inc is a global leader in the footwear industry that designs, develops, and markets a diverse range of casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children. The company offers its products through department and specialty stores, company-owned retail stores, and its e-commerce platform.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 398,185 shares of Skechers USA Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Michael Greenberg is part of a series of insider transactions for the company. In the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 15 insider sells for Skechers USA Inc.

On the valuation front, Skechers USA Inc's shares were trading at $61.11 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.336 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 17.45, which is lower than the industry median of 19.7 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $61.11 and a GF Value of $55.68, Skechers USA Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

