Ernie Herrman, CEO & President of TJX Companies Inc (TJX, Financial), sold 20,304 shares of the company on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $97.57 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $1,980,248.28.

TJX Companies Inc, with a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, is a global off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. The company operates stores under various brand names, including T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, and Sierra, offering a wide range of clothing, accessories, and home products at discounted prices.

Over the past year, Ernie Herrman has sold a total of 138,211 shares of TJX Companies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 9 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of TJX Companies Inc were trading at $97.57 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 25.27, which is above the industry median of 18.44 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $97.57 and a GF Value of $92.05, TJX Companies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at TJX Companies Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its GuruFocus Value.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance, investors and analysts are encouraged to visit the SEC filing and the company's profile on GuruFocus.

