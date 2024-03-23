Unum Group EVP, CFO Steven Zabel Sells 10,000 Shares

Steven Zabel, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), has sold 10,000 shares of the company on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $51.06 per share, resulting in a total value of $510,600.

Unum Group is a leading provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, and vision insurance, which help protect millions of working people and their families in the event of illness or injury.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,000 shares of Unum Group and has not made any share purchases. This latest sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 13 insider sells in total for the company.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Unum Group were trading at $51.06, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $9.98 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 8.03, which is below both the industry median of 12.29 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's current price relative to its GuruFocus Value indicates that Unum Group is considered Modestly Overvalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.27, with the GF Value at $40.36 per share. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by the insider at Unum Group may attract attention from the market as stakeholders consider the implications of such transactions.

For more detailed information, the SEC Filing can be accessed through the following link: SEC Filing.

