Q3 2023 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



I will now hand the call over to Janany Vamadeva from Arqaam Capital to begin. Please begin when you are ready.



Janany Vamadeva -



Thank you, Maxim. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us today. This is Janany Vamadeva and on behalf of Arqaam Capital, I'm pleased to welcome you to Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank's Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call.



I have with me here today from ADIB Management, Mohamed Abdelbary, the Chief Financial Officer; Ahsan Akhtar, the Group Financial Controller; and Lamia Khaled Hariz, the Head of Public Affairs and Investor Relations.



Without any further delay, I now turn the call over to the Head of Investor Relations. Lamia, over to you.



Lamia Khaled Hariz - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC - Head of Corporate Communications, Marketing & IR



Thank you, Janany, and good afternoon to everyone on the call and thank you for joining us today. Before we get started, I just want to remind everyone that today's presentation and all our financial disclosures are currently available on