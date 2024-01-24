Q4 2023 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 24, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Rahul Bajaj - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP



Good morning, good afternoon. This is Rahul Bajaj from the Citi Research team in Dubai. It is our pleasure to host Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank for their fourth quarter '23 and FY '23 earnings call this afternoon. From ADIB to represent the management team, we have Mr. Mohamed Abdelbary, the group's CFO. We also have the Group Head of Investor Relations, Communications and Marketing, Ms. Lamia Hariz; and Group Financial Controller, Mr. Ahsan Ahmed Akhtar.



At this point, without further delay, I would like to pass on the call to the ADIB team for the opening remarks. Over to you, Lamia.



Lamia Khaled Hariz - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC - Head of Corporate Communications, Marketing & IR



Thank you, Rahul. Good afternoon to everyone on the call, and thank you for joining us today. Before we started, I just wanted to remind everyone that our Investor Relations part as well as our financial disclosures are all available on our corporate website as well as the dedicated IR app. As Rahul have mentioned, I'm here