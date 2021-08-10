Aug 10, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Athmane Benzerroug - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC - Chief IR Officer



Thank you very much. So good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the ADNOC Distribution conference call for the second quarter and half year 2021 results. I have with me Bader Lamki, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mohamed Al Hashimi, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to acknowledge that we experienced a technical issue at the beginning of the trading session this morning. So we worked quickly with the ADX to resolve this within 90 minutes and to minimize any disruption and inconvenience.



Moving on to today's call, we will take you through the key highlights of H1 2021 and