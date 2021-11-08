Nov 08, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the ADNOC Distribution Q3 and 9 Months 2021 Analyst and Investor Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Athmane Benzerroug. Please go ahead.



Athmane Benzerroug - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC - Chief IR Officer



Yes. Hi. Thank you very much. So good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the ADNOC Distribution's Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2021 Earnings Conference Call. So I'm Athmane Benzerroug, the Chief Investor Relation Officer. Joining me today are Bader Lamki, our CEO; and Mohamed Al Hashimi, our CFO.



So in today's call, I would cover the key highlights of the first 9 months of the year and the outlook. Our CEO will then discuss in detail our growth strategy update. Then our CFO will take you through the first 9 months operating and financial performance. We will then answer any questions --



(technical difficulty)



Okay. So before we begin, I will quickly reiterate our cautionary statements