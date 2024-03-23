David Ranhoff, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer of Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH, Financial), has sold 5,000 shares of the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $108.89 per share, resulting in a total value of $544,450.

Enphase Energy Inc is a global energy technology company that designs and manufactures software-driven home energy solutions that span solar generation, home energy storage, and web-based monitoring and control. The company has revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution.

Over the past year, David Ranhoff has sold a total of 6,791 shares of Enphase Energy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Enphase Energy Inc indicates a pattern of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 7 insider buys and 4 insider sells during this period.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Enphase Energy Inc were trading at $108.89, giving the company a market capitalization of $14.625 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Enphase Energy Inc stands at 35.21, which is above the industry median of 29.4 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $108.89 and a GuruFocus Value of $277.42, Enphase Energy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.39, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

