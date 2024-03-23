Director Douglas Rauch of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) has sold 4,000 shares of the company on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $62.4 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $249,600. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc is a food retailer that offers a range of natural and organic food products, including fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, natural body care and household items catering to consumers' growing interest in health and wellness. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,681 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc and has not made any purchase of the company's shares. The insider transaction history for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc indicates a pattern of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been no insider buys and 34 insider sells during this period. Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc were trading at $62.4 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.531 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.71, which is above the industry median of 16.415 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price of $62.4 and the GuruFocus Value of $37.21, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.68, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.