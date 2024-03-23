Model N Inc CFO John Ederer Sells 8,018 Shares

John Ederer, the Chief Financial Officer of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN), sold 8,018 shares of the company on March 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $25.31 per share, resulting in a total value of $202,935.58.

Model N Inc, headquartered in San Mateo, California, is a provider of cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high tech companies. The company's software applications assist its customers in maximizing their revenues by maximizing the return on investment in their customer relationships and by streamlining their business processes.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 28,418 shares of Model N Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and 49 insider sells within the company.

On the day of the sale, shares of Model N Inc were trading at $25.31, giving the company a market capitalization of $992.2 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.71, with a GuruFocus Value of $35.43, indicating that Model N Inc is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.