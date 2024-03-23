Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF), a company specializing in the mining, beneficiation, and pelletizing of iron ore as well as steelmaking, including stamping and tooling, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Susan Green sold 6,500 shares of the company on March 13, 2024. Susan Green’s transaction involved disposing of 6,500 shares at a market price, contributing to the insider's total sale of 6,500 shares over the past year. The insider has not made any share purchases in the same period. The insider transaction history for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) indicates a trend of more insider buys than sells over the past year, with 7 insider buys and 5 insider sells recorded. On the valuation front, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc's shares were trading at $20.4 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.846 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc stands at 25.66, which is above both the industry median of 13.54 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price of $20.4 and a GuruFocus Value of $21.04, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, categorizing the stock as Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. For further details on the insider's transaction, the SEC filing can be accessed through the following link: SEC Filing.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.