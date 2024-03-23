Gary Smalley, President of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC), has sold 40,607 shares of the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $12.52 per share, resulting in a total value of $508,399.64.

Tutor Perini Corp is a leading construction company offering diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in various markets, including civil, building, and specialty construction.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 40,607 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period, with 1 insider buy and 7 insider sells recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Tutor Perini Corp were trading at $12.52, giving the company a market capitalization of $665.926 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.42, indicating that Tutor Perini Corp is significantly overvalued according to its GF Value of $8.80. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, reflecting historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on its financial health and future prospects. The recent insider activity at Tutor Perini Corp may prompt stakeholders to scrutinize the company's valuation and its alignment with the market's pricing of its shares.

