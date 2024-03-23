Douglas Wheat, Director of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW), has sold 3,846 shares of the company on March 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $51.22 per share, resulting in a total value of $197,017.12.

International Seaways Inc is a leading provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag markets. The company operates a fleet of vessels that includes VLCCs (Very Large Crude Carriers), Suezmaxes, Aframaxes/LR2s, Panamaxes, and MR (Medium Range) tankers. With a versatile fleet and a presence in major global shipping routes, International Seaways is committed to providing safe, reliable, and efficient transportation services.

Over the past year, the insider, Douglas Wheat, has sold a total of 11,846 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period.

The insider transaction history for International Seaways Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 37 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, International Seaways Inc's shares were trading at $51.22 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.549 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 4.64, which is below the industry median of 10.46 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $51.22 and a GuruFocus Value of $46.38, International Seaways Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.