Randee Day, a director of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW), has sold 2,706 shares of the company on March 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $52.4 per share, resulting in a total value of $141,834.4.

International Seaways Inc is a leading provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag markets. The company operates a fleet of vessels that includes VLCCs (Very Large Crude Carriers), Suezmaxes, Aframaxes/LR2s, Panamaxes, and MR (Medium Range) tankers. With a versatile fleet and a presence in major global shipping routes, International Seaways is committed to providing safe, reliable, and efficient transportation services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,706 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 37 insider sells for International Seaways Inc.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of International Seaways Inc were trading at $52.4, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.549 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 4.64, which is below the industry median of 10.46 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.13, indicating that International Seaways Inc was considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value of $46.38. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction adds to the data used to assess the stock's valuation and insider trends, which are important indicators for investors considering a position in International Seaways Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.