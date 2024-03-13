Director Nadim Qureshi has sold 5,297 shares of International Seaways Inc (INSW, Financial) on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,297 shares of the company and has not made any purchases of the stock.

International Seaways Inc (INSW, Financial) is a leading provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag markets. The company operates a fleet of vessels that includes VLCCs (Very Large Crude Carriers), Suezmaxes, Aframaxes/LR2s, Panamaxes, and MR (Medium Range) tankers.

The insider transaction history for International Seaways Inc (INSW, Financial) indicates a trend of insider sales over the past year, with 37 insider sells and no insider buys recorded during the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of International Seaways Inc (INSW, Financial) were trading at $51.77, resulting in a market capitalization of $2.549 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 4.64, which is below the industry median of 10.46 and above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the current share price of $51.77 and a GuruFocus Value of $46.38, International Seaways Inc (INSW, Financial) has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

