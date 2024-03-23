ACM Research Inc (ACMR, Financial), a company specializing in wet processing technology and services for the semiconductor industry, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Haiping Dun sold 19,434 shares of the company on March 14, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $27.7 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $538,321.8. Following this transaction, the insider's total holding in ACM Research Inc has been adjusted accordingly. Over the past year, Haiping Dun has sold a total of 175,516 shares of ACM Research Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 24 insider sells for the company. The market capitalization of ACM Research Inc stands at $1.655 billion as of the date of the insider sale. The company's price-earnings ratio is 23.17, which is lower than the industry median of 29.4 and also below the historical median price-earnings ratio for ACM Research Inc. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, ACM Research Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89, with a current share price of $27.7 and a GF Value of $31.17. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sale may provide investors with insights into the insider's perspective on the company's valuation and future prospects. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors, including market conditions and individual investment strategies, when interpreting insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.