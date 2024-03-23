On March 15, 2024, Dawn Maroney, President, Markets at Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC, Financial), sold 21,537 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through the following SEC Filing.

Alignment Healthcare Inc is a healthcare company that provides a platform for Medicare Advantage plans and other services for seniors. The company's focus is on providing coordinated care to improve health outcomes for its members while managing costs.

According to the data provided, the insider has sold a total of 51,715 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases of the company's stock during that time. The recent sale of 21,537 shares is part of this ongoing activity.

The insider transaction history for Alignment Healthcare Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc were trading at $4.89, giving the company a market cap of $941.109 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.3, indicating that Alignment Healthcare Inc is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The GF Value for Alignment Healthcare Inc is $16.08, suggesting a substantial margin between the current trading price and the estimated fair value.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value. While the recent insider sell activity at Alignment Healthcare Inc may draw attention, it is important to consider the full context of the market, the company's valuation, and the individual circumstances of the insider when interpreting these transactions.

