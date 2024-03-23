Kyle Beilman, the Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of Dave Inc (DAVE, Financial), sold 4,188 shares of the company on March 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $33.26 per share, resulting in a total value of $139,219.68.

Dave Inc (DAVE, Financial) is a financial technology company that offers a range of financial products and services designed to help customers manage their personal finances. The company's offerings include budgeting tools, predictive account monitoring, and a cash advance service to help users cover upcoming expenses without incurring overdraft fees. Dave Inc aims to provide an alternative to traditional banking and help customers achieve financial stability.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,526 shares of Dave Inc (DAVE, Financial) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last twelve months.

The insider transaction history for Dave Inc (DAVE, Financial) indicates a pattern of insider activity. There have been 2 insider buys and 9 insider sells over the past year. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

On the valuation front, Dave Inc (DAVE, Financial) shares were trading at $33.26 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company's market capitalization stood at $419.551 million at that time.

