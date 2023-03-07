Q4 2022 Agthia Group Pjsc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2023 / NTS GMT

Sahar Srour - Agthia Group PJSC - IR Manager



Thank you, . Hi, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our call covering the full-year 2022 results, hosted by Alan Smith, our Group CEO; and Sherif Elfaham, our Group CFO. He recently joined us on the 1st of Jan.



And then I will provide an update on focus of our 5-year strategy. Sherif will then cover our financial performance, followed by a summary of key operational highlights in the period and the outlook for Agthia, leaving sufficient time for Q&A.



For the reference, the investor presentation is available on the Investors section on the website. Please note that the contents of the [call] may contain forward-looking statements, which should be considered in conjunction with the disclaimer included in the presentation. Over to you, Alan.



Alan Smith - Agthia Group PJSC - CEO



Just a quick question, Sahar, is the presentation visible to the guests?



Sahar Srour - Agthia Group PJSC - IR Manager



Yes.



Alan Smith - Agthia