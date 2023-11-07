Q3 2023 Agthia Group Pjsc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / NTS GMT

Hatem Alaa EFG Hermes Research-Moderator



Hello, everyone, this is Hatem Alaa from EFG Hermes. And good -- thank you for joining us today on Agthia Group 9-month '23 results. Will be hosted by Alan Smith, the group CEO. And provide an update on the progress of Agthia's five-year strategy, and sure you will cover the financial performance during the period. Followed by the four-year outlook, and we'll then open the floor for Q and A.



For your reference, the investor presentation will be available in the investor section of the company's website at the end of this call. Please note that the contents of this call may contain some forward-looking statements, which should be considered in conjunction with this [favor included] in the presentation. Alan, please go ahead.



Alan Smith - Agthia Group Pjsc - Managing Director, Middle East and Area Director, Middle East, Mondelez International, Inc.



Thank you. Good afternoon. Everyone. Thank you for joining us today. We've continued to deliver strong and profitable growth in the year to date and remain on track