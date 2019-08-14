Q2 2019 Azrieli Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



With us online today are Mr. Eyal Henkin, CEO; and Ms. Irit Sekler-Pilosof, CFO. Mr. Henkin, would you like to begin?



Eyal Henkin - Azrieli Group Ltd - CEO



Yes. Thank you. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining our conference call for English-speaking investors, summarizing our second quarter of 2019.



We're concluding a good strong quarter in