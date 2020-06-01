Q1 2020 Azrieli Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 01, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Azrieli Group conference call. (Operator Instructions) This conference call will be accompanied by a slide presentation. It could be found on Azrieli's site, www.azrieligroup.com, on the Investor Relations page under Presentations and the financial reports can be found on the website as well.



I would like to remind everyone that forward-looking statements, with respect to the company's business, financial conditions and results of the operations are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated.



With us online today are Mr. Eyal Henkin, CEO; and Ms. Irit Sekler-Pilosof, CFO. Mr. Henkin, would you like to begin?



Eyal Henkin - Azrieli Group Ltd - CEO



Yes. Thank you. Thank you very much. Hello, and thank you for joining the Azrieli Group conference call on the financial statements for the first quarter of 2020. We will review the condition of the