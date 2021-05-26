Q1 2021 Azrieli Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Azrieli Group conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would like to remind everyone that forward-looking statements for the respected company's business, financial condition and results of its operations are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated.



With us on the line today are Mr. Eyal Henkin, CEO; and Moran Goder, Head of Capital Markets. Mr. Henkin, would you like to begin?



Eyal Henkin - Azrieli Group Ltd - CEO



Yes. Thank you very much, and thank you for joining this conference call. I would like to open with some indications of the local Israeli economy and the status of COVID-19 here in Israel. A number of issues. One, Israel is making excellent progress in terms of vaccination process. When I say excellent, it means that the percentage of the population, which is vaccinated or healed is over 92% of the people, who are eligible for vaccination. For me, eligible for vaccination is over 16 years old.



And