Q4 2021 Azrieli Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 23, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

With us on the line today are Mr. Eyal Henkin, CEO; and Ms. Irit Sekler-Pilosof, CFO and Deputy CEO.



Eyal Henkin - Azrieli Group Ltd - CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining the Azrieli Group earnings call summarizing 2021. We are ending the year and Q4 with a return to business as usual,