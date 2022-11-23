Q3 2022 Azrieli Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 23, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Azrieli Group Q3 2020 Conference Call for foreign investors. (Operator Instructions)



With us today are Mr. Eyal Henkin, CEO; and Ms. Irit Sekler-Pilosof, Deputy CEO and CFO. (Operator Instructions) This conference call will be accompanied by a slide presentation. It can be found on Azrieli site, www.azrieligroup.com on the Investor Relations page under Media Room. Presentations and the financial report can also be found on the website.



I would like to remind everyone that forward-looking statements for the respected company's business, financial condition and results of its operations are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. Please note that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker Mr. Eyal Henkin, CEO. Please go ahead.



Eyal Henkin - Azrieli Group Ltd - CEO



Okay. Thank you, and