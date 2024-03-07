Mar 07, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Heather Nicole Balsky - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP



Hi. Good morning. I'm Heather Balsky, BofA's U.S. business and information services analyst. I'm excited and a little bit voiceless today for this call, where we're doing a deep dive into Moody's Analytics or MA business with President for Moody's Analytics, Stephen Tulenko.



Prior to his appointment as President for MA, Stephen was Executive Director, Sales, Customer Service and Marketing for 5 years. He also worked as Group Managing Director, Global Head of Sales for the Investors Services group within Moody's Investors Service, a unit dedicated to providing credit research and risk management tools to buy-side and sell-side institutions. As Managing Director in the organization since 1998, Stephen has also managed marketing and product development teams within Moody's.



Stephen, thank you for joining us.



Stephen T. Tulenko - Moody's Corporation-President of Moody's Analytics



Good morning, Heather. Thanks very much, everybody, for