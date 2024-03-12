Mar 12, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Alexander Thomas Perry - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP, Equity Research Analyst



Everyone, I'm Alex Perry from BofA Global Research. I am very pleased to have Life Time Holdings with us here today, including Bahram Akradi, Founder and CEO; Erik Weaver, Interim Chief Financial Officer; and Dani Matzke, VP of Corporate Finance.



So Life Time has been on quite the journey recently with a focus on premiumization, the rollout of some pretty significant initiatives, including Pickleball, small-format group training, and a new personal training program, among others.



So I'm going to first hand it over to Bahram to walk through a few slides before we go into Q&A. Bahram?



Bahram Akradi - Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO



Thank you, Alex. Yes. So really, what we've tried to focus on is, over the last 30 years, really focus on building a high-end leisure brand. And once the brand is completely understood and appreciated by the customers, will allow us to have additional strategies rolled out from that brand