Hi, everybody. Good afternoon. My name is Katherine Griffin, I'm an equity analyst here at BofA. I'm on the restaurants team. I'm very pleased to be joined by Mitch Reback, CFO of Sweetgreen.



By way of background for those who might not be familiar, Sweetgreen is a fast casual chain, best known for its plant-forward seasonal menu and more recently, a pretty exciting and innovative approach to restaurant operations with the integration of the Infinite Kitchen, a robotic makeline.



So with that, I'll say thanks very much, Mitch, for joining us here in Miami.



Thank you for having us.



- BofA Securities, Research Division - VP & Research AnalystOkay. Great. So first, I was hoping we can get into sort of the demand environment that you're seeing right now. Traffic mix was positive in the fourth quarter. There was some noise