Mar 14, 2024 / 01:20PM GMT

Wahid Nuhash Amin - BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning. I'm Wahid Amin, and I work on the U.S. business and information services equity research team here at BofA. We are pleased to have Kforce with us. We have Jeff Hackman, Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Blackman, Chief Corporate Development Officer. Thanks for coming.



Jeffrey B. Hackman - Kforce Inc. - CFO & Principal Accounting Officer



Thank you.



Wahid Nuhash Amin - BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst



So I want to turn it over to the Kforce team for a brief introduction on the company and its history. From there, we can go into a fireside discussion, and we'll open it up for Q&A, if anything.



So Jeff and Michael, I'll let you take it from here.



Jeffrey B. Hackman - Kforce Inc. - CFO & Principal Accounting Officer



Great. Thank you. First of all, we want to thank Heather Balsky and the whole BoA team, and of course, Wahid, thank you for being here