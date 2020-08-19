Q2 2020 Bangchak Corporation PCL Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2020 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



On behalf of Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited, I would like to welcome you all to the Second Quarter 2020 Analyst Meeting, featuring the announcement of the operating performance in the first quarter of 2020. Without further ado, I would like to introduce the executives who will be giving reports on Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited's performance and business updates today.



First, Khun Chaiwat Kovavisarach, President and Chief Executive Officer; second, Khun Surachai Kositsareewong, Senior Executive Vice President, Accounting and Finance.



Chaiwat Kovavisarach - Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited - CEO, President & Director



Welcome, analysts and fund managers to analyst meeting, the new normal way. Firstly, I will provide an overall update of the business, then Khun Surachai will go through each business unit and all the figures, and I will discuss the business outlook at the end of the session.



The crude oil price should have already bottomed out in the second quarter while the