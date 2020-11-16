Q3 2020 Bangchak Corporation PCL Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2020 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



On behalf of Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited, I would like to welcome you all to the third quarter 2020 analyst meeting featuring the announcement of the operating performance in the third quarter of 2020, followed by the Q&A session at the end.



Today, the number of participants might not be as full as it used to be since we are also streaming the session live online. Before we begin, please allow me to mention a couple of things for participants who are attending the meeting via Zoom to kindly mute your microphone to prevent possible interruptions. You may submit your questions via chat together with your name and organization. The officer will then read your questions to the executives and participants in the meeting.



Without further ado, I would like to introduce the executives who have been playing key roles in managing Bangchak's 2 major businesses and will be giving reports on the operating performance and business updates today. First, Kun Somchai Tejavanija, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Executive Vice President, Marketing Business