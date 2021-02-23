Feb 23, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Feb 23, 2021 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Chaiwat Kovavisarach

Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited - CEO, President & Director



=====================

Operator



Without further ado, I would like to introduce the executives who will be giving reports on the operating performance and business updates today. Khun Chaiwat Kovavisarach, President and Chief Executive Officer; Khun Surachai Kositsareewong, Senior Executive Vice President, Accounting and Finance.



Chaiwat Kovavisarach - Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited - CEO, President & Director



I believe the current global investment theme is to do with environment, society and governance, ESG, the matter that Bangchak has been emphasizing on all along. We not only get recognized on an annual basis for our sustainability performance, but we also receive regional level recognition as well. For instance, AREA Asia and Country Top 3 PLCs award.



Moreover, we have also been shortlisted in