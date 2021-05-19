Q1 2021 Bangchak Corporation PCL Earnings Call Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

BCP.BK - Bangchak Corporation PCL

Q1 2021 Bangchak Corporation PCL Earnings Call

May 19, 2021 / NTS GMT



Unidentified Company Representative, [1]

On behalf of Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited, I would like to welcome you all to the first quarter 2021 analyst meeting, featuring the announcement of the operating performance the first quarter of 2021, followed by the Q&A session at the end.



Without further ado, I would like to introduce the executives who will be giving reports on the operating performance and business updates today. One, Khun Somchai Tejavanija, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Executive Vice President, Marketing Business Group; two, Khun Surachai Kositsareewong, Senior Executive Vice President, Accounting and Finance; three, Khun Bundit Hansapaiboon, Executive Vice President, Planning & Trading business;