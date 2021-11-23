Q3 2021 Bangchak Corporation PCL Earnings Call Transcript





BCP.BK - Bangchak Corporation PCL

Q3 2021 Bangchak Corporation PCL Earnings Call

Nov 23, 2021 / NTS GMT



Unidentified Company Representative, [1]

On behalf of Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited, I would like to welcome you all to the third quarter 2021 Opportunity Day featuring the announcement of the operating performance in key business progress in the third quarter of 2021. My name is Suwat (inaudible), Executive Vice President, Financial Controller; and Bundit Hansapaiboon, Executive Vice President, Planning and Trading business, will join me in delivering the presentation today.



Bangchak has been recognized both at regional and international levels. For instance, the 2021 SET Award was a representation of our outstanding performance in innovation and sustainability.



Key activities in the third quarter have been quite