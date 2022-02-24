Full Year 2021 Bangchak Corporation PCL Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / NTS GMT

Operator



On behalf of Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited, I would like to welcome you all to the financial year 2021 results analyst meeting. We have the honor of Khun Chaiwat Kovavisarach, President and Group Chief Executive Officer; and Khun Surachai Kositsareewong, Senior Executive Vice President, Accounting and Finance, to summarize the operating performance of the company in the previous year.



Please join me in welcoming Khun Chaiwat to begin the presentation.



Chaiwat Kovavisarach - Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited - Group CEO, President & Director



Bangchak has been recognized in more than 40 awards last year, whereby one of the most prominent recognitions is the AA ESG ratings. Meanwhile, the Most Innovative Knowledge Enterprise Award, Thailand MIKE Award 2021, is also a representation of our outstanding performance in corporate innovation. Bangchak & Inthanin were also granted the Superbrands 2021 Award as well as Asia's Influential Top Brand and UN Women 2021 Thailand WEPs Awards. All these awards and international recognitions