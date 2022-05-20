Q1 2022 Bangchak Corporation PCL Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2022 / NTS GMT

Operator



On behalf of Bangchak Corporation PCL, I would like to welcome all analysts, fund managers and representatives from financial institutions to the analyst meeting for the announcement of the operating performance in the first quarter of 2022. We have the honor of Kun Surachai Kositsareewong, Senior Executive Vice President, Accounting and Finance; and (inaudible), Vice President, Supply and Optimization Planning to deliver the presentation today. Now please join me in welcoming Kun Surachai to begin the presentation.



Surachai Kositsareewong - Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited - Senior EVP of Accounting & Finance



As usual, this session is going to be an update of key highlights in the past quarter and the overall outlook of the operating results that have already been released. In the big picture, Bangchak's main business units, refinery, marketing, power plant and exploration and production, OKEA, have all improved as targeted with certain activities that have been initiated in the first quarter and will continue to be executed in the following quarters.