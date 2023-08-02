Q2 2023 Burgan Bank KPSC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Ahmed El-Shazly - EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - Analyst of Banking



Good afternoon, everyone. This is Ahmed El-Shazly from EFG Hermes, and I would like to welcome you all to the Burgan Bank Group Q2 2023 Earnings Call. I'd like to hand over the call to Mr. Hamad Al Bader from Burgan to kick off the call.



Hamad Al Bader -



Thank you, Ahmed. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Burgan Bank Group H1 '23 Earnings Call. Thank you very much for taking the time to attend this call. Joining from Burgan are Mr. Khalid Zouman, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Naveen Rajanala, Deputy General Manager of Finance Group; and myself, Hamad Al Bader, Manager, Investor Relations. We shall cover the slides over the next 20 minutes or so, and would welcome your questions at the end once the presentation has been covered.



With that, let me hand over to Mr. Naveen to start the presentation with Slide #8.



Naveen Kumar Rajanala -



Thank you, Hamad. Good afternoon, everyone. So as usual, we'll sort of kick off