Nine Months 2023 Burgan Bank KPSC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Elena Sanchez-Cabezudo - EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - MD & Head of Financials Equity Research



Good afternoon, everyone. This is Elena Sanchez from EFG Hermes, and I would like to welcome you all to Burgan Bank's 9-Month 2023 Earnings Call.



I would like to hand over the call now to Hamad Al Bader, Manager, Investor Relations, that he can kick off with the presentation. Hamad, please go ahead.



Hamad Al Bader -



Thank you, Elena. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Burgan Bank Group 9 months '23 earnings call. Thank you for your time to attend this call. Joining from Burgan is Mr. Khalid Zouman, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Naveen Rajanala, Deputy General Manager, Finance Group; and myself. We should cover the slides over the next 20 minutes or so, and would welcome the questions at the end of the presentation.



With that, I'll hand over to Mr. Khalid to start the presentation on the key performance highlights on Slide #8.



Khalid Fahad Al Zouman - Burgan Bank K.P.S.C. - Group