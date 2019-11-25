Q3 2019 Brainsway Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 25, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to today's Brainsway Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Operational Highlights Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, 25th of November 2019.



And without any further delay, I would now like to turn the conference over to your first presenter today, Brian Ritchie. Please go ahead, sir.



Brian Ritchie - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - MD



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I would like to welcome all of you to Brainsway's third quarter 2019 conference call. With us today are Brainsway's Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, David Zacut; and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Hadar Levy. Also with us today is Dr. Christopher von Jako, whom the company has just appointed to be its new President and Chief Executive Officer. After David and Hadar provide an overview of the company's business activities and developments for the third quarter, we will open the call for Q&A.



Before I turn the call over