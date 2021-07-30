Q2 2021 Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 02:00AM GMT

welcome to the second-quarter 2021 CEMEX Holdings Philippines earnings conference call and webcast. I'd now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, President and CEO, CEMEX Holdings Philippines, Mr. Ignacio Mijares.



Ignacio Mijares - CEMEX Holdings Philippines, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you. Hello, and good morning to everyone. I hope that you and your families are safe and healthy. Thank you for joining us for our second-quarter 2021 conference call and webcast. I would be happy to respond to your questions after my presentation.



During the second quarter, we saw construction activity benefit from an easing of quarantine restrictions on our industry and drier weather conditions. This resulted to a growth in our domestic cement sales volume for the quarter of 45% year over year, and 7% sequentially.



As mentioned during our previous conference call and webcast last April, despite a tightening of lockdown measures during the second