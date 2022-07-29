Q2 2022 CEMEX Holdings Philippines Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 02:00AM GMT

Pierre Co - CEMEX Holdings Philippines, Inc. - Investor Relations Director



Good morning. Thank you for joining our second-quarter 2022 webcast. We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy. I'm Pierre Co, Investor Relations Officer of CEMEX Holdings Philippines. I'm joined today by Luis Franco, our Chief Executive Officer. Luis brings more than 23 years of experience with CEMEX, having joined the Company in 1999. Prior to his appointment in the Philippines, Luis had previous assignments to key positions in CEMEX's operations in the United Kingdom, Hungary, and his home country, Mexico. More recently, he was the Vice President for the builder segment of CEMEX Mexico.



Luis was elected as a member of the Board of Directors during CHP's Annual Stockholders Meeting held on June 1, 2022. He was appointed as the President and Chief Executive Officer of CHP during the organizational Board Meeting.



At this time, all attendees are in a listen-only mode. We will start with the presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. To ask a question, you may select the raise hand option