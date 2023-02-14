Q4 2022 CEMEX Holdings Philippines Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2023 / NTS GMT
Pierre Co - CEMEX Holdings Philippines, Inc. - IR Director
Hello, and good morning to everyone. Thank you for joining us for our fourth-quarter 2022 webcast. I'm Pierre Co, Investor Relations Officer of CEMEX Holdings Philippines. I'm joined today by Luis Franco, our Chief Executive Officer. (Event Instructions) I will now hand it over to Luis.
Luis Franco - CEMEX Holdings Philippines, Inc. - President & CEO
Thank you, Pierre. Hello, and good morning to everyone. I would like to start with some key messages and then proceed to share our results.
2022 was a challenging year as economic and political uncertainty translated to high inflation and rising energy prices. This led to extraordinary cost increases while also affecting consumer demand. In addition, infrastructure spending was subdued with the national election period and subsequent change in administration. As a result, we estimate the national cement consumption for 2022 declined by mid-single digit year over year.
Amidst the challenges, we continue to focus on the variables we can
Feb 14, 2023 / NTS GMT
