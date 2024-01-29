Jan 29, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Presentation

Jan 29, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Sanjeev Dasgupta

CapitaLand India Trust - CEO & Executive Director



=====================

Sanjeev Dasgupta - CapitaLand India Trust - CEO & Executive Director



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for listening to the webcast of our second-half FY2023 financial-results presentation for CapitaLand India Trust. Let me start by running through some of the key highlights during 2023.



We saw a 20% growth in our AUM, which was both due to new acquisitions, but also substantially due to income growth across our portfolio due to a lot of incremental leasing activity. Our NPI reflects that it grew 8% year on year. I'm also happy to say that our gearing ratio has actually come down to 35.8%, down from 36.7%. And once we consider the cash and cash equivalents on hand, net gearing is about 3%.



DPU dropped 21% for three primary reasons: 11% is due to the enlarged unit base from the preferential offering. Then, the other two